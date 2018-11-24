Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $1,986,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

