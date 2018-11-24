StoneCo (STNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $21.84 on Friday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

