Shares of Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Stria Lithium alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/stria-lithium-sra-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-02.html.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's principal property is the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.