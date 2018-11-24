Strs Ohio Sells 81,483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,483 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $245,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $75.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $328.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

