SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

