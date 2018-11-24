Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. V Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Tikehau Investment Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 180,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

