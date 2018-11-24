Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.47 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 30.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 45.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SEI Investments by 676.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $7,662,756.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,386,713 shares in the company, valued at $548,002,977.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

