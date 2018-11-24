Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.19 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Unum Group worth $30,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,044,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 946.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 247,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 224,154 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

UNM opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

