Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,433 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

