Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 105601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

In related news, insider Leopoldo Zambeletti sold 11,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £3,180.24 ($4,155.55).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/summit-therapeutics-summ-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-20-00.html.

About Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

