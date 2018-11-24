SunCoke Energy (SXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $671.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 933.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.