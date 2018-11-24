SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AAR Corp. (AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

AIR opened at $42.77 on Thursday. AAR has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AAR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AAR by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,111,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 141,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $994,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $477,546.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979 over the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

