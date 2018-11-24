SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $95,388.00 and $0.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002319 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 49,823,856 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

