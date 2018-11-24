Swiss National Bank Has $42.09 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Fortinet worth $42,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 410.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 246,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 198,238 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 339.1% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $3,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $358,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.96 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $105,651.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $65,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,730 shares of company stock worth $7,458,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/swiss-national-bank-has-42-09-million-position-in-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.