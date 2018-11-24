Swiss National Bank Has $42.95 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $42,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $42.95 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/swiss-national-bank-has-42-95-million-stake-in-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp.html.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.