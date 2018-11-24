Symrise (SY1) Given a €70.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.94 ($85.97).

Symrise stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €69.78 ($81.14). 275,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

