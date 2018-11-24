Synergy 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $117,083.00 and $21.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synergy has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synergy

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,161,342 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

