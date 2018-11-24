Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,436 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 52.3% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after purchasing an additional 891,789 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

