Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,465 shares during the quarter. Syntel makes up 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Syntel were worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syntel stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Several research firms have commented on SYNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syntel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

