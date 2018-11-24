TAGRcoin Market Capitalization Tops $25,829.00 (TAGR)

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One TAGRcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TAGRcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. TAGRcoin has a total market cap of $25,829.00 and $0.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.02398185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00531669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017103 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017784 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007499 BTC.

TAGRcoin Profile

TAGRcoin (CRYPTO:TAGR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin. The official website for TAGRcoin is www.tagrcoin.com.

TAGRcoin Coin Trading

TAGRcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TAGRcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TAGRcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TAGRcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

