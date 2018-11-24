Taitron Components (TAIT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.63. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Taitron Components worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

