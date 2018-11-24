Taseko Mines (TGB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGB. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

