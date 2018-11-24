TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $51.71 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,201,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 74.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,835,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 848,903 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,039,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,102,000 after purchasing an additional 802,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

