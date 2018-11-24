TE Connectivity (TEL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results wherein earnings topped the estimates whereas revenues lagged. However, the company witnessed year over year growth on both the fronts. The company’s robust solutions portfolio continued to drive its top-line growth during the reported quarter. Especially, industrial and communications solutions performed well. Further, solid organic growth in TE Connectivity’s automotive, commercial transportation and sensor transportation businesses aided the performance of its transportation solutions. We believe the company’s strong progress on its strategic priorities is expected to benefit its business in the long run. However, intensifying competition in the electronic components market poses a severe pricing pressure and risk to its market share. Also, sluggish auto production in Europe and China is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

