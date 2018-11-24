Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Nomura set a $158.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 2,355 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.22 per share, for a total transaction of $191,273.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,135,509.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.73 per share, with a total value of $460,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

