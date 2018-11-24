Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,018,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,207,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 price objective on Teekay Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

The company has a market cap of $290.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 238,177 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

