Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Teleflex worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 5,322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,511,000 after buying an additional 400,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.38.

Teleflex stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $663,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $1,377,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,552,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

