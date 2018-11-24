Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target to $95.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In related news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,504,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,537,000 after acquiring an additional 144,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,645,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,730,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 471.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,179 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

