TELUS Co. (T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.45. 939,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,829. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

