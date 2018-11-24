Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report $658.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.90 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $648.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 215,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,891. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

