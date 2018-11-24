Tenaris (TS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TS. TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

TS stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

