TESARO (TSRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

TSRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESARO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TESARO to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TESARO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TESARO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of TSRO opened at $43.01 on Friday. TESARO has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESARO will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 86.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter worth about $257,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TESARO by 1,136.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TESARO by 12.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TESARO by 31.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

