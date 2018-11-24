Tesla (TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a $230.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $315.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $325.83 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 29,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 255.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24,503.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 120.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

