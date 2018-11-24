Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Insider Maurice Meyer III Sells 500 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) insider Maurice Meyer III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.26, for a total transaction of $303,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,767,163.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maurice Meyer III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.10, for a total transaction of $573,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Maurice Meyer III sold 109 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.00, for a total transaction of $95,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.80, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Maurice Meyer III sold 500 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $835.00, for a total transaction of $417,500.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $854.13, for a total transaction of $854,130.00.

TPL opened at $551.99 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $391.79 and a 52-week high of $877.97. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth $918,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

