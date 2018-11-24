The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

