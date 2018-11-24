The GEO Group (GEO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other news, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $114,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $491,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $79,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.