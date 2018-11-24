The Sage Group (SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.34).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 576.40 ($7.53) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

In related news, insider Donald H. Brydon bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

