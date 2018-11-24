The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Western Union worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Western Union by 15.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

