Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter on a promising note with both earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat. Thermo Fisher outperformed its industry in the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $235.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $104,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

