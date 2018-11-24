TheStreet Lowers FibroGen (FGEN) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 target price on shares of FibroGen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.15.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $1,072,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,737,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,673 shares of company stock worth $11,268,878 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

