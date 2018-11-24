TheStreet Lowers HealthStream (HSTM) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 129,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

