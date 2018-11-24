ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKA. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.75 ($28.78).

FRA TKA opened at €16.27 ($18.91) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

