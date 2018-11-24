ToaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One ToaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. ToaCoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $50,007.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023398 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00238748 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001096 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,096,079,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,041,182 coins. ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

