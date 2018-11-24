Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.14 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $3,484,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.14 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/toronto-dominion-bank-has-5-14-million-position-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.