Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.76 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $107,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 735.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

