Toshiba (TOSBF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a daily sentiment score of 1.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TOSBF opened at $34.55 on Friday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

