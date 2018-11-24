Media coverage about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news impact score of 1.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.89. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Get Toshiba alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Toshiba (TOSYY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.48” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/toshiba-tosyy-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-1-48.html.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.