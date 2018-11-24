Total System Services (TSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of TSS traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $82.69. 491,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,392. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter worth $150,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

