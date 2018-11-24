Investors sold shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $48.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Linde had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Linde traded up $1.19 for the day and closed at $159.06

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Get Linde alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Linde (LIN) on Strength (LIN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/traders-sell-linde-lin-on-strength-lin.html.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.