Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

